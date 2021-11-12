-
Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 51st at even par; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
Norlander got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Norlander reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Norlander at 1 under for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even-par for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Norlander hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
