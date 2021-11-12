-
Harry Higgs shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Harry Higgs hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 51st at even par; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Higgs chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, Higgs's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Higgs's 173 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to even for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Higgs's tee shot went 147 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Higgs chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.
