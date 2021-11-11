-
7-over 77 by Harold Varner III in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Harold Varner III hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his round in 78th at 7 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to even-par for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Varner III hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
Varner III got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Varner III's tee shot went 166 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
