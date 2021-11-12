-
Hank Lebioda shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Lebioda hit his 119 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
