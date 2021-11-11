-
Greyson Sigg shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Greyson Sigg hit 7 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his round tied for 10th at 2 under; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 5th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Long, Ben Silverman, and Luke List are tied for 6th at 3 under.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Sigg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Sigg chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Sigg's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sigg had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
