Graeme McDowell shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Graeme McDowell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 7th at 2 under; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, McDowell had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, McDowell's 71 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, McDowell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, McDowell had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, McDowell hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, McDowell missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left McDowell to 2 under for the round.
