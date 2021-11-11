-
Gary Woodland shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Gary Woodland hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 93rd at 2 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark, and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Woodland had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Woodland's 110 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.
