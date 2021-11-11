-
-
Francesco Molinari shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Francesco Molinari hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Molinari at even-par for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Molinari's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Molinari got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Molinari to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Molinari's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Molinari had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to even for the round.
Molinari got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Molinari hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Molinari to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Molinari hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Molinari at 2 over for the round.
-
-