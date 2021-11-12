-
-
Erik van Rooyen putts well in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Erik van Rooyen's 102 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, van Rooyen tee shot went 254 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, van Rooyen chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, van Rooyen hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
-
-