Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 11, 2021
Dylan Frittelli hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 31st at even par; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, Frittelli missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Frittelli to even for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
