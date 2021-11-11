-
Doc Redman shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 67th at 3 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Redman had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.
