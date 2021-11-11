-
Denny McCarthy putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 101st at 2 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Ben Silverman, Keith Mitchell, and Adam Long are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Denny McCarthy's tee shot went 241 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, McCarthy hit his 103 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, McCarthy chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, McCarthy's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
