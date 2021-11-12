-
-
Dawie van der Walt finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Dawie van der Walt hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 51st at even par; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.
Van der Walt got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to even-par for the round.
Van der Walt got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, van der Walt hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.
-
-