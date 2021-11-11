-
Davis Riley shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Davis Riley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Riley finished his round tied for 9th at 2 under; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Long, and Ben Silverman are tied for 6th at 3 under.
At the par-5 third, Riley chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
