-
-
David Lipsky shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
David Lipsky hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 51st at even par; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Lipsky's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Lipsky hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Lipsky chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.
-
-