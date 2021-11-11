-
Danny Willett shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Danny Willett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 93rd at 2 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark, and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Willett's tee shot went 231 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Willett had a 211 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to even for the round.
