-
-
Connor Arendell shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Connor Arendell hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Arendell finished his round tied for 84th at 1 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Long, and Ben Silverman are tied for 6th at 3 under.
Arendell got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Arendell to 1 over for the round.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Arendell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Arendell to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Arendell's 120 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Arendell to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Arendell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Arendell to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Arendell had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Arendell to 1 over for the round.
-
-