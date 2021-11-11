-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 45th at 1 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
At the par-5 third, Christiaan Bezuidenhout chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Bezuidenhout's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
Bezuidenhout got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
