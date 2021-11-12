-
-
Chris Stroud shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Chris Stroud hit 6 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 126th at 5 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stroud hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.
Stroud got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Stroud hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stroud at 3 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Stroud's 151 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.
Stroud got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 3 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stroud to 4 over for the round.
-
-