Chez Reavie finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 12, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 51st at even par; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
Reavie got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Reavie reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Reavie at 1 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Reavie's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
