-
-
Chesson Hadley shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
Chesson Hadley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 23rd at even par; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadley had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hadley's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hadley hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.
-
-