Chase Koepka hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 131st at 7 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Koepka's tee shot went 148 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Koepka had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Koepka's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 4 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 5 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Koepka chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 4 over for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 5 over for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Koepka got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Koepka to 7 over for the round.