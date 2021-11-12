-
Chad Ramey putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chad Ramey hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ramey finished his day tied for 109th at 3 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Chad Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chad Ramey to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Ramey's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Ramey got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 3 over for the round.
