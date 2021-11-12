-
Cameron Tringale comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Tringale finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Cameron Tringale's tee shot went 245 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Tringale had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to even for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Tringale chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Tringale chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
