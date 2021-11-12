-
Cameron Smith shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Cameron Smith hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 109th at 3 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Smith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Smith chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Smith hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
Smith tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 2 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
