-
-
Cam Davis finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Cam Davis hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Davis chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
-
-