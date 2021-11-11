-
C.T. Pan shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, C.T. Pan hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 87th at 2 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Pan's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Pan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.
