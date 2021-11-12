-
Brooks Koepka shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka's up-and-down for birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Brooks Koepka hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
Koepka tee shot went 151 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to 1 over for the round.
