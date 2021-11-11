-
-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
Bronson Burgoon hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Burgoon's tee shot went 241 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Burgoon missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Burgoon hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
-
-