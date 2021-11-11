-
Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Brice Garnett hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 13th at 1 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Garnett tee shot went 239 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garnett to 1 over for the round.
At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Garnett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Garnett at even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 132 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 under for the round.
