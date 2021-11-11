-
Brian Stuard shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 80th at 1 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Ben Silverman, Keith Mitchell, and Adam Long are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Stuard missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Stuard hit his 123 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Stuard's tee shot went 148 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
