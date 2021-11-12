-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Brian Harman in the first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Brian Harman hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Harman finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-4 12th, Brian Harman's 209 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Harman hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Harman hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
-
-