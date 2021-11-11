-
Brian Gay putts well in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his round tied for 20th at 1 under; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brian Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Gay to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Gay's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Gay at 1 under for the round.
