Brandt Snedeker shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 97th at 4 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Snedeker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Snedeker at 2 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 4 over for the round.
