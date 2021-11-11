-
-
Brandon Hagy shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Brandon Hagy makes short birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Brandon Hagy makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Brandon Hagy hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Hagy got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.
At the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hagy to 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hagy's tee shot went 155 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hagy hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
-
-