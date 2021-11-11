-
Branden Grace shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Branden Grace hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 104th at 4 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark, and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a 300 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Grace chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Grace's 126 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Grace chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.
Grace got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Grace hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Grace to 4 over for the round.
