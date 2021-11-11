-
Bill Haas shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bill Haas hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 80th at 1 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Ben Silverman, Keith Mitchell, and Adam Long are tied for 6th at 3 under.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Haas's tee shot went 237 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Haas hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
