Ben Silverman shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Ben Silverman hit 8 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Silverman finished his round tied for 6th at 3 under with Keith Mitchell and Adam Long; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Silverman's 126 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Silverman to 2 under for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Silverman hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Silverman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Silverman hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Silverman to 4 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Silverman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Silverman to 3 under for the round.
