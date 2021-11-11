-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Anirban Lahiri hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 98th at 2 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Long, and Ben Silverman are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Lahiri got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
Lahiri got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.
