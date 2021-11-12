-
Andrew Putnam shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Andrew Putnam hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 11th at 3 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
Putnam got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.
Putnam missed the green on his first shot on the 216-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 21 yards for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Putnam chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
