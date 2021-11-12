-
-
Andrew Landry shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
Andrew Landry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 90th at 2 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Landry had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Landry hit his 82 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Landry's tee shot went 240 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to even for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Landry hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.
After a 230 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Landry chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
-
-