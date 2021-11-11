-
Alex Smalley shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Smalley holes 13-footer for birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Alex Smalley makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Alex Smalley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 7th at 2 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Smalley hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Smalley to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Smalley had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Smalley's 194 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
