Adam Svensson shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
Adam Svensson hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 109th at 3 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.
