Adam Scott shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Scott nearly holes out to set up birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Adam Scott hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 7th at 2 under; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scott had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Scott's tee shot went 167 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Scott's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Scott's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Scott's 140 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
