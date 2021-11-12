  • Adam Schenk shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Schenk makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk makes birdie on No. 1 at Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Schenk makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.