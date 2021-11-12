-
Adam Schenk shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk makes birdie on No. 1 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Schenk makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Adam Schenk hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 11th at 3 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Schenk hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Schenk's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
