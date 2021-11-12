-
Adam Long shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Long hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under with Jason Dufner, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 272 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Long chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Long's 183 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 3 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Long's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Long had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 4 under for the round.
