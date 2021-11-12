-
Aaron Wise shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Wise hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Wise hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 11th green, Wise suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wise at even for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
Wise got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wise to 3 over for the round.
