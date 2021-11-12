-
Aaron Rai shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Aaron Rai hit 12 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Rai's tee shot went 242 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Rai's 212 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Rai had a 325-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 10-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
Rai got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Rai his second shot went 26 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rai had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to even for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.
