Xander Schauffele shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Xander Schauffele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Schauffele had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Schauffele hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 seventh. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Schauffele's tee shot went 229 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a 223 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.