Wyndham Clark rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Wyndham Clark hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Clark finished his day tied for 16th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

Wyndham Clark got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Clark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Clark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Clark's 163 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Clark had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.